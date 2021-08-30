Salvation Army helps with Hurricane Ida relief

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the first organizations to come to the aid of communities hit by natural disasters is The Salvation Army.

It’s currently assisting people in two parts of the country — those affected by wildfires out west, and those dealing with Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

In Joplin — The Salvation Army of Jasper Newton County is on standby when it comes to hurricane relief.

And it’s always looking for more volunteers.

“It’s just a way to give back, and that’s such a huge blessing to those families when they see those Salvation Army truck, canteen, just pull up, and they they know what that’s there for, they know they’re there to assist and help out, as simple as here’s a warm meal to get them through what’s going on,” said Nathan Hicks, Salvation Army Jasper Newton County.

For those interested in becoming a volunteer, we’ve made it easy. We have a link here.