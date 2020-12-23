Salvation Army helps hundreds of area families

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Thanks to the generosity of shoppers throughout the Four States, hundreds of local seniors, kids, and families will have something to eat and something to put under the tree later this week.

Tuesday was distribution day at the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton County Corps. Two locations made it easy for people to pick up gifts and food — one in Joplin and one in Carthage. But Lieutenant Jennifer Norris says residents from all around the two county area made the event possible.

Lt. Jennifer Norris, Salvation Army of Jasper/Newton County Corps, said, “Over a 175 seniors that we’re helping with food and some of those have been adopted so they have gifts as well, and then we have over 600 kids we’re providing Christmas gifts for, and when I say we’re providing it’s actually the public.”

Norris says the items came from generous residents who picked up angel tree tags at local merchants and then bought items on the tags for Tuesday’s recipients.