Salvation Army helps feed seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Salvation Army in Joplin wants to make sure local seniors have enough to eat.

It distributes food boxes one day every month to area seniors. The boxes contain about 5-days worth of food. Prior to the pandemic, this program served more than 175 people. Since then, it’s dropped to around 125.

The meals come to The Salvation Army by way of Ozarks Food Harvest. Salvation Army officials hope that, with more vaccinations and warmer weather, more people take advantage of the service.

Melisa Conrad, Salvation Army Emergency Social Service Worker, said, “We are careful, we wear our masks, even though it is an outside delivery, we still keep our distance and wear our mask, we’re not letting them sign the tablet, we signing their names for them, so we do help with social distancing, so they should feel safe.”

The meals are available for pick-up on the second Tuesday of each month. One o’clock at The Salvation Army building off 8th Street. Recipients must be at least 60-years old to qualify. You can call the number on your screen to sign-up. 417-624-4528.