Salvation Army gearing up to help out at Joplin Memorial Run

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – Members of one organization will be out in full-force this weekend in Joplin.

Employees and volunteers with the Salvation Army of Jasper – Newton County are taking part in a number of events marking the 10th anniversary of the tornado.

They’ll provide drinks for runners during tomorrow’s Joplin Memorial Run, but their work actually started earlier Friday night at the intersection of 26th and Joplin.

“Starting this evening, we’ll actually be having a tabling event. We’ll be talking about the different resource available to the community just from the resources every single day, from our feeding program to social services available to the community. Also talking about the volunteer opportunities,” says Nathan Hicks, Volunteer Coordinator, Salvation Army of Jasper Newton County.

The army plans to have its canteen truck and its new Team Emergency Radio Network vehicle on display throughout the weekend.