Salvation Army announces new Lieutenants for Jasper & Newton County Community Centers

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Salvation Army has announced the new appointed Lieutenants to lead the operations of the Jasper and Newton County Community Centers.

Marty and Jennifer Norris were appointed Lieutenants on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020. Formerly, Joplin and Carthage Corps and Neosho Service Extension unit.

The Salvation Army Jasper/Newton County Corps continues to work with Habitat for

Humanity and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks/Southwest Missouri Community

Foundation within the region.

In efforts to strengthen resources within the area and enhance services for greater impact and continue to provide support for immediate individual and family needs with meals, clothing, lodging, rent, utilities, and transportation assistance.

The joint operations for this newly combined regional service center will begin today at

The Salvation Army in Joplin, located at 320 E. 8th St with the Joplin Corps serving as

the hub of combined services.