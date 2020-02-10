Salvation Army 2011 Tornado Recovery Assistance ‘Down to the Wire’

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Salvation Army of Joplin released a statement today regarding recovery funding for the 2011 tornado.

Funding is still available to anyone in need directly affected by the 2011 Tornado.

Forms of assistance could be housing, housing repairs not paid for by insurance, Storm Shelters, current Medical or Counseling expenses from tornado related injuries (physical, emotional, mental, etc.)

Funding for the long-term 2011 Tornado Recovery Assistance will end March 31st

If you are hoping to apply for this funding, you are asked to contact Debra Gaskill at 417-483-5155 for an appointment.