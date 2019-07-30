Salmonella cases linked to backyard poultry

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Center for Disease Control says there have been 27 cases of Salmonella linked to backyard poultry in Missouri so far this year.

Ryan Talken with the Joplin Health Department says you still have to practice the same safety protocols with a handful of animals as you do with hundreds of them.

“Salmonella off of poultry is a naturally occurring bacteria, so anytime your outside with your animals, you know, handling the actual birds, cleaning up after them, wash hands.” Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Department

Backyard Poultry Ranking for the four states: