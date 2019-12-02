Salina woman arrested as murder suspect in her husband’s death

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina Police and Fire Department EMS were dispatched to a home for a medical emergency that is now a death investigation.

At approximately 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, crews arrived at a residence located at 1100 North 10th Street in Salina for a medical emergency call.

Upon arrival, responders found 52-year-old Phillip Grubbs Jr. deceased in his home. Through a police investigation, his wife, Melani Grubbs, age 60, was identified as a suspect in Phillip Grubbs’ murder.

Melani Grubbs has been booked into the Salina County Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

This police investigation is on-going.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.