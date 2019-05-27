Sales decrease expected in Grand Lake area

GRAND LAKE, Okla. - Many businesses in the Grand Lake area are seeing a decrease in sales this Memorial Day weekend.

Grove Area Chamber of Commerce President Donnie Crains says this has not been their typical holiday on the lake.

Crain says the high levels of the lake from flooding has spilled on to about 75% of private docks.

Additionally, many commercial docks have been affected.

Crain who works with Grand Lake businesses adds Memorial Day is one of there most important holidays of the year.

Crain says, "We do have some that because of the water aren't able to operate. For example, the Grand Lake queen area river boat cruises they were postponed. They were originally supposed to start cruising again this weekend."

Terry Eskew of the Parrot Steakhouse and Grill says, "As far as us, we were still able to open and it is affecting our business. I would say around 30% of what it would be, maybe 35% of what it would be if we had normal lake levels."

Crain adds the Chamber is hoping to remind people of the many things Grand Lake does offer not on the water.

This includes shopping, museums, escape rooms, and much more.

