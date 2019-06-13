Safety upgrades coming soon to Frisco Trail in Webb City

A popular Webb City walking trail will soon see safety upgrades.

City leaders approved the addition of new street lights on the Frisco Greenway Trail where it crosses Highway 171. The lighting is the first step in a set of improvements, including a safety island to be built in the center of the crossing.

“We have had numerous near misses at that location with people crossing the Frisco Trail. Not so much just at night when the lights would be required, but during the daytime, when you get out in the middle of that highway and there’s oncoming traffic, there’s no place to hide,” says Carl Francis, Webb City City Administrator.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be in charge of installing the safety island in the next phase of improvements at the crossing.

