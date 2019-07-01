SAFETY TIPS: Fourth of July

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Public Safety urges residents to celebrate the Fourth of July safely.

Not only is Independence Day the busiest day of the year for fireworks, it’s the day many fires take place as well.

The State Department says for those planning on lighting them, to ensure they are doing so in a large, open space, away from any flammable materials.

They also advise that people to keep young children away from fireworks.

In addition, officials say you should keep a hose or bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

Never set off any fireworks while consuming alcohol.

To dispose of fireworks, soak them in water and leave them in the trash.

For a more detailed list on safety precautions from the Department of Public Safety, click here.

