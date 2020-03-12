Safety / Compliance Company Expands into Northwest Arkansas

JOPLIN, Mo. — Employers Health & Safety, LLC is pleased to announce expansion into Northwest Arkansas. The Joplin, Missouri based environmental health and safety company has been under the ownership of Steve Bell since 2003.

The company specializes in safety training, compliance with all government regulations, creating safety plans and building a culture of safety within the facilities of their clients. The company’s motto is, “Our passion is your life.”

“We’re excited about this expansion. With our proven track record I know we’re going to save lives in the workplace and help our NWA clients save unnecessary costs,” said Steve Bell, President / Owner of Employers Health & Safety, LLC.

Doug Hunt, Vice President of Business Development will be active in the NWA area networking with area Chambers and reaching out to all industries who will benefit from developing a culture of safety.

Employers Health & Safety, LLC is a leading Environmental Health & Safety Training Company. The company is centered and focused on its mission of injury and death prevention in the workplace. The company is entering its 21st year in business and has developed a safety-training curriculum presented in a powerful and dynamic way ensuring retention. Employers Health & Safety, LLC works closely with and on behalf of their clients regarding any OSHA related issues.