Safehouse Crisis Center looking for volunteers

KANSAS — Nearly 70,000 people needed sexual assault, domestic violence, or stalking advocacy services in the state of Kansas last year.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One local organization is encouraging the community to support those who may be battling that situation right now.

Safehouse Crisis Center is looking for volunteers who would like to virtually meet with their clients to offer them support. With more than 37,000 crisis hotline calls made in 2019–they’re working to connect survivors to an advocate.

Brooke Powell, Executive Director, Safehouse Crisis Center, said, “Bringing this to the forefront and putting some focus on it that we can maybe help others that are in some dire situations.”

Safehouse Crisis Center will be hosting a virtual Conversations with an Advocate event later on this month. For more information on how you can get involved, follow the link below.