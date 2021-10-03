Safehouse Crisis Center is selling wreaths for Domestic Violence Awareness month

PITTSBURG, Kans. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and one Kansas center that helps victims is hosting a fundraiser.

Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg is auctioning off dozens of holiday wreaths and door hangers.

The nonprofit helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking.

The money raised will help with victim assistance and staff salaries.

“We support the victims that need that love and comfort. Just like when you go home at night you have a wreath on your front door and it welcomes you home. And we do that everyday here at Safehouse. We welcome victims into our shelter into our lives because they need our help,” said Brooke Powell, Safehouse Crisis Center Executive Director.

The auction will be up until October 10.

To see the items click here.