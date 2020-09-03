Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg awarded more than $380,000 in grants

KANSAS — Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg was recently awarded more than $380,000 in grants to cover operational costs through the pandemic.

Some of that funding was allocated by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly through the state general fund program. The agency received $252,755 from the state and they also received $67,721 through the Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Act Grant.

Additional funds were given from the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. Agency staff say to continue the work they do in Southeast Kansas, these funds are vital.

Brooke Powell, Executive Director, Safehouse Crisis Center, said, “Without those funds it would be very difficult to continue the work we provide and the work we do, so we’re really grateful that the funding has been able to continue this year through these hard times.”

This money will cover court advocacy services, emergency shelter for domestic violence victims and counseling.