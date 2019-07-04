Safehouse Crisis Center hosts Lunch and Learn on bystander intervention

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Safehouse Crisis Center is working to let the community know they can help stop domestic violence.

Every month, the organization hosts a Lunch and Learn Seminar to discuss topics that focus leading a healthy lifestyle with healthy relationships. In previous months, the organization has done lunch and learns about stalking, human trafficking and domestic violence. This month’s topic will be bystander intervention, and they are hopeful that attendees understand they can help get others out of a dangerous situation.

“And we kind of go through the different steps of how to be an active bystander. Direct, distract and delegate. And that there are different ways to be an active bystander depending on what your comfort level is and what the situation is.” Ali Smith, Safehouse Crisis Center

The next lunch and learn will be held at the Pittsburg Fire Department in the training room on July 17th at noon.

The event is free to attend, all you need to bring is your lunch.