Safebar Alliance program educates local bars about predatory behavior and other risks

The Safehouse Crisis Center is working to educate bar staff in Pittsburg. The program will work to give local bars and drinking establishments training to keep bar staff and patrons safe from predatory behavior, assault or harassment.

The Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg works as a resource to those affected by domestic violence, assault and stalking. But they will now rolling out a new program, the Safebar Alliance. This new alliance will help educate local bars and drinking establishments on what to do if they are witnessing predatory behavior.

"And so we want to be able to give bartenders and bar staff those tools necessary so that people feel comfortable coming up to them and saying, ‘hey like this person's bothering me,’ or ‘I notice something over there,’ or ‘I'm uncomfortable,’” says Ali Smith, Safebar Alliance Coordinator.

Training to be a part of the Safebar Alliance is completely free and only lasts about 90 minutes. Program coordinator Ali Smith believes this program would have a positive impact on Pittsburg's nightlife, as it's very easy for businesses to get involved.

"So this is a great opportunity to partner with bars and drinking establishments in our area, in order to make those drinking establishments safer,” says Smith.

And local law enforcement is backing the new program. While the nightlife in Pittsburg usually isn't a problem, seeing the community band together for everyone's safety is a big step.

"From the police department's perspective, we think any program that will educate business owners on how to make their patrons safer, is a good thing,” says Sgt. Det. Rebekah Lynch, Pittsburg Police Department.