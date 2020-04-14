LIBERAL, Mo. — A safe room is quickly taking shape at a Southwest Missouri school district.

Three of four wall panels have been set in place at Liberal High School.

That work started just three weeks ago – but even that scheduled was slowed down by the weather.

The walls are pre-cast so high winds can delay the process.

Crews will also be tackling a second project associated with the 2018 bond question.

Bill Harvey, Liberal Superintendent, said, “Part of the bond issue that took place in 2018 that went with this project was the high school gymnasium will be getting painted and new air conditioning system in it.”

The goal is to complete safe room construction by the start of school next fall.