Safe Kids Downtown Dash planned for this weekend on Joplin Avenue

An annual event for kids will happen this weekend, but in a different location than in years past.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri Downtown Dash is scheduled for Saturday morning in Joplin.

The event is free, highlighted by a fun run for kids in kindergarten through 5th grade. In addition to the run, there will be several other activities for children.

“The intersection around of 15th and Main, right there in the parking lot of Parker Mortuary,” explained Raymond Moore with the Alliance of SWMO. “It’s a really, really cool event — we have tons of vendors of coming out, lots of food for the participants, also all the participants will get a free t-shirt, which is really really cool.”

Joplin Avenue will be closed for the event from 10th to 16th Streets Saturday morning. On-site registration for the run will begin at 7:45 a.m. on the north side of the Parker Mortuary parking lot.

For more information, you can call 417-782-9899 or click here.