Safe house for young women needs community help

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local safe house for young homeless women is reaching out for help in the community.

Lovingrace in Joplin is asking for donations to support women, ages 18 through 24, dealing with life without a permanent home.

Each woman living at the secured home is provided the necessities they need to to survive in today’s world.

The donations will go towards providing evening meals for the women in the next year as well as its expanded facility.

Lovingrace will be working with homeless pregnant and parenting young women in the community.

If you would like to donate to the Lovingrace you can do so by following the link below.