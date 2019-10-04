Safe Haven Outreach Mission receives funding to continue serving Southeast Kansas community

A grant to a Labette County homeless shelter will ensure many won’t have to go hungry.

The Community Foundation in Pittsburg recently awarded “Safe Haven Outreach Mission” — a $4,000 grant.

The homeless shelter plans to use those funds to purchase new refrigerators and freezers. The ones they have now are donated and while they are grateful for those donations, often times, they don’t last very long.

With these new additions, the facility will be able to continue feeding those that need it most with fresh and healthy food.

“We serve about fifty to sixty people per year,” explained Melissa Brown with the shelter. “And then we have people who just come in who need something to eat. So, we need to make sure our food is fresh and it’s staying at the proper temperatures to be healthy because we don’t want to make anybody sick.”

Brown adds the facility is always in need of donations. For more information on how to donate, click here.