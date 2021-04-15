Safari Family Fun Day to return to Chanute

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Things are about to get wild in one Southeast Kansas community.

Safari Family Fun Day will return next weekend to downtown Chanute. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The annual event features food, live music, a car show, crafts, historical re-enactors, a petting zoo – even a welding rodeo. Officials are also bringing back an open market to help local vendors who weren’t able to go to these types of events over the past year.

Jacque Zimmer, Martin and Osa Safari Museum Curator, said, “We just know that a lot of places had their doors closed like we did, and so this is just a space, we’re not charging them a booth, we just need to know so we can sure we have a space.”

Safari Family Fun Day is set for a week from Saturday – April 24th.

For a full list of events – check out their website.

