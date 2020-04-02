Russia sends airplane full of medical supplies to New York

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WHTM) — A large airplane from Russia loaded with medical supplies landed at New York’s JFK Airport Wednesday.

WABC reports the shipment included items helpful in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak, like masks, ventilators, and antiseptics.

It comes days after President Trump spoke on the phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The state department urged diplomats around the world last month to ask their host countries for medical supplies.

Officials at that time said Russia would not be asked.