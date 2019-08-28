“Rush Hour Rally” looks to get attention of elected officials regarding MO health care

Several people gather at 7th and Range Line in Joplin, demanding action from Governor Mike Parson on health care.

A rush hour rally hosted by Missouri Health Care For All wants the governor to do something about roughly 100,000 children in the state dropped from Medicaid.

In fact, the group says more than 130,000 Missourians have been dropped from Medicaid since January 2018.

Organization leaders explain people are often dropped from the program without notice. So, Tuesday’s rally way a way to bring this to Missouri elected officials’ attention.

“I think that is really inspiring to see folks come out come together and call on the leaders of our state to really fix this problem,” explained organizer KJ McDonald. “Because people don’t deserve to go without the health care they need.”

Rush hour rallies are being held in cities across the state of Missouri.