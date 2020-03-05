Rural schools in Oklahoma could face cuts

OKLAHOMA — Rural school districts in Oklahoma could be facing some cuts after a recent change to a program.

What program will be affected?

Its RLIS also known as the Rural and Low Income Schools Program.

The U.S. Department of Education recently approved more than $1 million of funding to be cut from the program in the sooner state.

And now Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister is seeking congressional help to reinstate funds back to the program.

Hofemister says as a result of the funding rural school districts most likely will see some of its services removed.

Changes to the program include the U.S Department of Education no longer using the amount of students who eat free or reduced lunch as apart of percentages determined as a below poverty level for the district.

Instead the department will evaluate small area income as well as poverty estimates data to assess a district.

Cassie Wakefield, Quapaw English Teacher, said, “We’re just kind of swept under the rug because we don’t hold you know 12,000 kids everyday. We don’t get as much as everybody else so our programs are lacking our ability to implement technology.”

If changes are not made restoring funding back to Oklahoma school districts.

State leaders estimate Oklahoma’s RLIS schools will be reduced from about 144 to 82 schools.