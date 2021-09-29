Rural Opportunity Zone loan assistance program expands to Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — It’s the first chance many are getting to take advantage of the Kansas “Rural Opportunity Zone” program in Crawford County.

The ROZ program expanded its coverage back in may to 95 counties in Kansas. Crawford County was later adopted in June.

The program offers Kansas residents up to 15 thousand dollars in loan forgiveness over five years or an income tax abatement for new county residents.

Since 2011, the zones have been designed to help increase the population of rural counties.

“They would of have to moved in since the end of june, they have to have an active student loan balance that they’re currently paying on and they have to have a degree that they used the student loans to get,” said Jeremy Johnson, Crawford County Commissioner.

Applications are due tomorrow and can be filled out online.

We have the link here.