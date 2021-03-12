Rural counties helping move KS vaccination efforts along

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — As different states enter new phases in the covid-19 vaccine distribution – Kansas remains in phase-two.

Rural health departments could be the secret weapon in moving the state along

Brian Caswell, Wolker Drug President, said, “A lot of people calling, a lot of people coming in asking to get the vaccine who just don’t qualify during the current phase.”

Rural areas often struggled with getting enough of covid-19 vaccines after it was announced. However as time has gone on, distribution has been going faster than in urban cities.

Dr. Timothy Stebbins, Crawford County Health Officer, said, “We are nearing the end by our estimation, of those that are in phase 2 or phase 1 which is a good thing.”

Healthcare officials attribute this to lower and more spread out populations like those in Crawford and Cherokee County.

“It’s a little easier to do 10,000 vaccines than it is to do 100,000 vaccines. We are more remote, more socially distanced, just by the nature of where we live.”

Counties in Southeast Kansas are now more ready to move on to phase three, but this isn’t the case for the entire state.

“It put’s us in a bit of a spot as we’re waiting for our state to move to phase three, and they will, they may need some help with some redistribution with vaccine to get those other areas in need.”

Health departments like Crawford County want to help in this effort though. Some vaccines could potentially be sent to more critical places, whether it’s a neighboring county or farther away.

“We’ll help them do that.”

“When a neighboring county, a neighboring Kansan, needs help, we are more than happy to go out and help them,” said Caswell.

To help get vaccines where they need to be, so the whole state can move towards a brighter future together.

“It’s nice to see when a healthcare crisis comes up like this that we all come together.”