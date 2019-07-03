Rural communities in Kansas receive federal grants to build swimming pools

KANSAS – Some rural communities in the State of Kansas will soon be getting a new place to cool down in the summer.

11 cities including Blue Rapids, Clyde, Yates Center, and Moundridge are being chosen to receive federal grants to build swimming pools. Each city received at least $750,000. The Kansas Department of Commerce awarded the grants helping cities renovate or construct new facilities. Commerce Secretary David Toland says the grants will benefit many Kansans.

“One key strategy in economic development is making sure there is a high quality of life in communities. Swimming pools are a component of having that quality of life that helps to retain existing residents as well as recruit new residents and businesses to those communities.” Sec. David Toland, KS Dept. of Commerce

Each city is matching at least a portion of the funds it is receiving from the federal government.