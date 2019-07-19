Rural areas in Oklahoma soon have access to higher speed internet

OKLAHOMA – Rural areas in the Sooner State will soon get access to higher speed internet through the Federal Communications Commission.

Oklahoma has been designated to receive more than $69 million during the next 10 years. This will go towards the expansion of broadband internet access. It will affect about 43,000 homes in the state and 60 rural counties.

Money for this expansion derives from the Connect America Fund Auction. This is a part of the government’s goal targeting rural areas to make sure they have equal access.