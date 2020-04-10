Running the Race: Jasper senior keeps late brother’s legacy alive through competition

JASPER, Mo. — For Jasper High School senior Kristy Holliday, athletic talent has come nothing short of naturally. You could even say it runs in her family.

In 2017, the then-freshman was a three-sport letterman, earned academic honors, and qualified for state in the discus throw — her family packing the stands for volleyball matches, basketball games, and track meets.

“They’ve never missed a game and they always sit on the front row,” Holliday explained. “Every time I was afraid or worried that something wasn’t going to go right on the court, I would always look up at my mom and she would smile and it made everything calm.”

Holliday began playing sports at a young age, but behind her every step of the way was the overwhelming support from her parents, grandparents, and three older siblings. From basketball to long-distance running, Holliday grew up in a family of athletes who excelled in sports.

“Running is a really big deal to all of us and I have a lot of role models to look up to,” Holliday added. “I think running is just one of those things where you either love it or you don’t love it and my family loves it.”

And after every competition, Kristy could always count on her youngest brother, Jacob, to be the first to approach her.

“After every game, he would always come up to me to give me a hug and tell me how proud of me he was,” said Holliday.

A 2014 Jasper graduate, Jacob Holliday was attending Crowder College to become an occupational therapist. But, everything changed in the fall of 2017, when his car was struck in an accident on his way to class. He was pronounced dead on-scene.

“Some days, you don’t want to get out of bed or leave the house,” she continued. “You just want crawl in and shut the world out.”

But after Jacob’s passing, gamedays became about so much more than competition — they were about keeping her family united over the love of the game.

“Sports have kind of been that outlet for me and for my family,” explained Holliday. “There’s times where I don’t want to go play because of how much I miss Jacob, but then I remember this is what my family lives for. They live to watch me go play.”

Along with sporting his jersey number of 25, Holliday has felt Jacob’s comforting spirit with her at every game — and her senior year has been no different.

In the fall, the Jasper Eagles volleyball team added an extra seat on the bench in loving memory of their biggest supporter. And in the winter, when kills and aces became free-throws and three-pointers, Jacob was there, too.

“It was our second game of the season and I had prayed that Jacob would be allowed to watch this game from Heaven,” said Holliday.

That night in a match-up against the Greenwood Blue Jays, Kristy scored 25 points — the magic number.

“I had never done anything like that before, and I took it as a sign that he was there with me.”

The annual Jacob Holliday 5K Memorial Run has also raked in hundreds of dollars in support of the Jasper Eagles track team, paying for new uniforms and even a pop-up tent featuring Jacob’s initials.

The last leg of her senior season, track season would have set in stone Kristy’s years of hard work, dedication, and feeling connected to her family with a love of competition.

But, with Missouri schools closing their doors for the remainder of the school year, along with MSHSAA calling off spring sports, her hopes of returning to state faded away.

“This season would have wrapped up all the time and effort I’ve put into throwing and running the past four years. I was hoping to break some records this year in track and go back to State,” said Holliday. “None of us had any idea that this was going to happen.”

Kristy’s senior year may have been cut short, but Jacob’s legacy has not.

His memory has carried onto the newest members of the Holliday family — Kristy’s three nieces and nephews, with a fourth baby coming soon this fall.

While in isolation, the family celebrated the start of track season with an at-home meet (watch the full video here). The star? Her oldest niece, Kaylin.

“I think it’s cool that for all of us, we’re able to live out my senior track season through her.”

Beyond sports, the Holliday’s are united by another aspect. This fall, Kristy pursue a degree in nursing at Missouri Southern. Her end goal is to become a labor and delivery nurse — something she says runs in the family.

“My whole family is made up of nurses and my siblings all took up careers in the medical field, and I think it’s special that I can help bring a life into the world,” said Holliday.

So whether it’s encouraging teammates on the court or planning a future of helping others, one thing is for certain: through Kristy and her family, Jacob Holliday’s love for people will live on forever.