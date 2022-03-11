WEBB CITY, Mo — During winter storms, Webb City road crews no longer have to worry about when or if they’ll receive requested shipments of “road salt” – however, that wasn’t always the case.

Webb City Administrator, Carl Francis, says that road salt is ordered every year for the city – usually in early fall.

There are some years, Francis says, when the frozen precipitation received here locally from winter storms, turns out to be far greater than anticipated.

Bad winters such as those can easily lead to the early depletion of Webb City’s road salt.

When that happens, an emergency supply would have to be ordered and transported to Webb City.

The problem: Each emergency shipment requested by Webb City officials had to come from WMD, a company based in Hutchinson, Kansas, located in the western part of that state.

Francis stated that the shipment would usually take several weeks to arrive.

Not long ago, changes were made which keeps Francis and other city employees “free from worry” when their winter weather treatment supply dwindles.

Now – if an emergency shipment of road salt is ordered, it often shows up that same day, thanks to WMD placing a road salt transfer station in Baxter Springs, Kansas: A short, 30 minute drive away from Webb City.

“It assures that we’ll have an ample supply of salt, should it be needed. When you have these storms so close together, back-to-back, you could run out of salt, but right now that’s not an issue anymore. We get access to it pretty quick,” says Francis.

The mixture of sand and salt, known to most people as simply “road salt,” is directly applied to many local roadways, including those in Webb City, once snow or ice begins to stick and accumulate.

Road salt is widely used across the United States during the winter months because it’s considered one of the most effective and economical solutions to break up ice, aid in snow melt and increase traction on snow and/or ice covered roadways.