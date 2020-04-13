Running community coming together to help support small businesses

JOPLIN, Mo. — The running community is coming together to help local, small businesses stay on their feet.

The Keep Joplin Running virtual 5K is aimed at keeping people active during social distancing, while also give back to the community.

Participants will pick any local organization or businesses they’d like to support when signing up for the event.

The event was created by Runaround Running and Fitness in Joplin, and has raised more than $4,000 for nearly 30 organizations or businesses in its first three days.

Erik Bartlett, Runaround Co-Owner, says, “We looked at where could we make the biggest impact, and we have a clear passion for small businesses and so that’s where the two kind of met up.”

Cathy Bartlett, Runaround Co-Owner, adds, “This is really helping them pay their bills. We’re just really excited. We were talking the other night how excited we are to present these people with checks and be able to maybe pay their electric bill, their rent, or an employee.”

The $25 registration fee provides a Brooks long sleeve tech shirt, and then the rest of the fees go directly to the businesses that a participant chooses.

Anyone who signs up can also donate an additional amount of their choice, which also goes directly to their businesses of choice.

Registration lasts until May 4, and you must complete your run and upload your results by June 1.

To sign up, click here.