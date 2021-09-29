Runners participating in the cross-country Great American Relay make their way through Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — A cross country relay is making its way through Missouri.

Wednesday night was day 19 of the “Great American Relay.”

Two runners waited at “Circle E Country Market” in Carthage for a runner from Avilla to pass the baton.

The two runners ran to the Carthage Fire Department and the race ended tonight at the Joplin Fire Department.

The relay started in Boston on the 20th anniversary of September 11. The run is raising money for the Green Beret Foundation, Firefighter 5 Foundation and C.O.P.S..

“I just think its really neat to be part of history. This is history in the making. How often do you see a group of people run from the east coast all the way to the west coast. It happens once a year and its always for a good cause,” said Suzie Crossno, lead runner for 216.

There are 415 legs of the run and it will end in California.

