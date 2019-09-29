Runner struck and killed by lightning in southeast Kansas 50K race

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — An ultra marathon runner has died after lightning struck him as he was approaching his 50K finish.
The FlatRock 50K & 25K event organizers confirm 33-year-old Thomas Stanley was killed at the event in Independence, Kansas Saturday.
Thomas’ family says that the chances of being killed by a lightning strike are about one in a million, and Thomas was truly a one-in-a-million guy. Our deepest condolences to Thomas’ family and all who knew this wonderful man.FlatRock 50K & 25K Facebook Page