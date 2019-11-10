Runaway juvenile Jacob Spain taken into custody

by: Carissa Codel

(KOLR) — UPDATE: Springfield police officers have taken 16-year-old Jacob Spain into custody.

Nixa police say they will be seeking charges against Spain in relation to the events that occurred in Nixa.

On Nov. 10 around 7 a.m., Nixa officials sent a press release stating Spain was considered a runaway juvenile who was believed to be armed, and he made threats to harm law enforcement officers.

At about 11:25 a.m., police say Spain arrived at a home in Nixa where he confronted a resident, pointed a handgun at them and demanded the keys to their car.

He fled from the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Two hours later, Spain was found by Springfield Police Department.

