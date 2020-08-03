Royals take on the White Sox to wrap up their series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals, looking to get one in the win column in game three against the Chicago White Sox after struggling the last two nights.

Clean slate to start the game, Alex Gordon up to bat. He absolutely slugs the ball over right center field.. he scores his first home run of the 2020 season.

Game tied at 2, and Chicago’s Joe Abreu hits one into center field, and Nick Madrigal takes it all the way home.

Yasmani Grandal up now, he hits up the middle for a base hit.

Royals take a second to get to the ball, and Luis Robert runs home.

No good news for the Royals here. They fall 9 to 2.

Mike Matheny, Royals Manager, says, “The bottom line is, we play this game for W’s. Right now they’re hard to come by. We were a couple hits away from turning a number of those losses to wins.

With that being said, we have to get this turned around. You win a few games in a row, you’re right back to everyone talking about getting in the middle of this thing. So that’s where this team should

be right now, and i plan on us still getting there.”