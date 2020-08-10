Royals getting hot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals are on a three game win streak, two of those against the Twins, aka the current kings of the AL Central.

But were they able to keep it going Sunday afternoon?

Hunter Dozier at the plate, and he grounds it out to center field. And in comes Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler… Welcome back Hunter Dozier.

Royals draw first blood, but Max Kepler rips the ball up right field. He brings in Bryan Buxton, putting the Twins on the board.

Maikel Franco at the plate, and here he has no mercy. He drives the ball way out… That’s a goner. Solo homer for Franco.

And the Royals extend their win streak, winning 4-2, and it’s safe to say the club was happy with their performance.

Mike Matheny, Royals Manager, says, “We wanted to see speed, we wanted to see pressure, we wanted to see defense. We believe in our pitching. We’re watching some of these guys that you would hope would be part of that conversation, and we didn’t know if that was gonna be

possible or not, and they are.”

Brady Singer, Royals Pitcher, says, “So this is a blast. Everybody says winning’s more fun. Winning’s a lot more fun when you’re at this level. This is awesome, the guys are doing an incredible job. You can just see it in every single at bat and every single inning these guys pitch.”