Roy Blunt announces he will not seek reelection

MISSOURI — Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says he will not run for re-election when his term is up in 20 months.

At a press conference this afternoon at the Springfield-Branson National Airport, Blunt announced that he’s ready to step away from elected office.

He says he doesn’t know what he will do once his term is up, but says he is not retiring and will find something to do. Blunt has spent 26 years in congress, serving his first 14 in the House of Representatives and the last 12 in the U.S. Senate.

He says he’s proud of the work he’s accomplished when it comes to workforce preparation, transportation, and establishing year-round Pell Grants. And even though he knows more work needs to be done with health care and mental health, it’s time for someone else to serve the people of Missouri.

Sen Roy Blunt, said, “If this was a four year or six year decision, it might have been a bigger decision but it’s an eight year decision, and I’m grateful for the time I’ve had to serve, I think it’s going to be a particularly great election for Republicans, I think 2022 will be a great year to take this Senate seat just like 2010 was

Blunt says while he has enjoyed serving in congress for the past 26 years, his favorite elected position he has held was serving as Missouri’s Secretary of State for 8 years.