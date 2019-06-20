Route 66 Passports help travelers learn about the Mother Road

by: Gretchen Bolander

CARTHAGE, Mo. —

There’s a new way to learn about the Mother Road as you travel along Route 66.

The Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is selling Route 66 Passports. It’s part of a larger project highlighting stops and Mother Road trivia all the way from Illinois to California. A stop in the Maple Leaf City will earn a passport holder the CVB stamp in the passport and a Carthage souvenir magnet.

“Pretty much anybody, but for families it’s a lot of fun, little fast facts and stuff about the route as they travel along.”

Niki Cloud, Carthage CVB

The Route 66 Passports are available for $10 at the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau during normal business hours.

