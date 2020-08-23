Route 66 gets a special visitor

GALENA, Kan. — Area car enthusiasts were able to enjoy an unveiling in Southeast Kansas Saturday morning.

Gearhead Curios in Galena held an unveiling Saturday of a replica of the character ‘Doc’ from the Pixar Movie ‘Cars’.

Attendees were able to enjoy food and drinks and chat with the man behind the project, Aaron Perry.

Perry is originally from California but loves to take road trips.

He thought Galena would be the perfect place to start Geaerhead Curios and bring Doc, due to the city’s connection to Route 66.

Aaron perry, curator, gearhead curios, “it’s route 66. I’m from california originally, the desert out there, a lot of the movie cars is in the southwest. It was a great movie my daughter and i saw together when she was a little kid. The opportunity that i had to have doc be part of what galena has with the other cars on the route, it was a great fit.”

Residents were able to take pictures with the doc replica.

