Route 66 celebrates 94 years

JOPLIN, Mo. — Back in 1926 a telegram was sent establishing what would later be known as Route 66, which is now a prime tourist attraction in the Four States. Many attribute it the scenery and architecture of the road, but what really makes Route 66 shine are the towns that contribute to it.

Patrick Tuttle, Director of Joplin Convention & Business Bureau, said, “It is the mother road that John Steinbeck quoted in his “Grapes of Wrath” book years ago, but people flock to that because of the unique stuff, the neon lights, the architecture, the food.”

94 years ago, Route 66 was established, creating one of the most iconic parts of American history and when it came time to create the highway in the Four States region, the ground work was already there.

“It was already a natural fit, we already had the roads that connected us from Joplin to Carthage through Jasper County, Cherokee County, into Ottawa County, already existed, so we made it part of the highway system.”

The world took notice, the route became famous in books like the “Grapes of Wrath” and inspiration even found it’s way into the “Cars” franchise.

Dale Oglesby, Former Mayor of Galena, said, “We’ve had Michael Wallace into town a number of times, Walt Disney productions, they’ve been in town, and they brought the one they used in the movie into town one day, so it’s actually been a really big focal point.”

People from all over the world flock to the famous road, allowing several towns and cities to benefit from it.

“American Express did a survey a couple of years ago and found that 15 to 16 thousand Europeans alone travel Route 66 on an annual basis, and we’ve done a lot of work to stop here,” said Tuttle.

Not even the pandemic has stopped the interest the route seems to get. If anything it’s just shifted who’s appreciating it.

“We’re seeing a lot more of our own people in America traveling it in more of a staycation, they’re from all over the country.”

Allowing the towns who benefit to continue on adding their little slice of life to Route 66, allowing this American legacy to keep on growing—for the world to enjoy.

“Our commitment has been to maintain what we’ve got to still continue to invest in our future, and the cities done a very good job in that, and I just think there’s not a better place to be on Route 66 than Galena, Kansas,” said Oglesby.

According to Visit Joplin, the city received around 20,000 international travelers in years past thanks to Route 66. Prior to the pandemic, this has helped Joplin to make roughly $5.5 million off of international travel each year.