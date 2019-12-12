Rouse Street project adds safety for pedestrians and cyclists

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Residents in Pittsburg who live South of the hospital are overjoyed that a long awaited construction project is now complete.

Cameron Alden, Director of Public Works, City of Pittsburg, said, “This is a project that’s been long in the making.”

The South Rouse Street widening and trail project is now complete.

The project transformed a once narrow, one-mile stretch of road with deep ditches.

“Initially started out as just a trail project to put a ten foot wide bike trail along the west side of the roadway.”

Into a three-lane road with a multi-use trail.

“Talking with KDOT it just made too much sense to go ahead and do the roadway at the same time.”

Reconstruction began in April of 2018, but community members came together to discuss a potential project long before.

Amy Hite, Resident, said, “Back in June of 2013 a group of neighbors and businesses from this area met and we thought about the option of a road and trail project.”

Because of major safety concerns.

“The roads were narrow, the ditches were deep. There were times that I was running that I had to jump into the ditch to avoid being hit.”

“Just about everything that you can do on a road went into this,” said Alden.

The project included removing the pavement, installing a new sewer system, and adding new sidewalks and driveways.

“The total in all was about 4.1 million dollars.”

660,000 dollars of that was from a TA grant through KDOT.

“We’ve got the project finalized, It’s just a long time coming and it’s a great improvement for the community.”