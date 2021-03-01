Roundabout construction begins in Carthage

CATHAGE, Mo. — There’s a new roundabout being built in Carthage, with that comes many traffic impacts.

Elk Street and South Garrison Avenue are closed at the five-way intersection at Fairlawn Avenue. The project costs a total of $4.5 million. Along with the roundabout there will be ADA improvements and resurfacing of Missouri Route 571 between Fairview Avenue and I-49.

Surrounding areas impacted are — Elk Street at Fairlawn Avenue and South Garrison Avenue at Elk Street. There are no signed detours and drivers are urged to use alternate routes. The construction is expected to last until November of this year.