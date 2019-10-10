Round of severe weather possible later Thursday, then blast of cold air

(KSNF/KODE) — Storms are moving through the Four States this morning, but more is expected later today.

One more push of weak Thunderstorms this morning and we should begin to dry out. This evening still holds a chance of Severe Storms. Meteorologist Chase Bullman, KSN Local News

Another round of storms is expected Thursday afternoon and evening, and some could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Four States under a Slight Risk (yellow) for severe weather.

Storm Prediction Center/NWS Springfield

The National Weather Service in Springfield expects much of the stronger storms to be west of the US-65 corridor. Timing is roughly around 3-4pm in southeast Kansas, then moving its way into southwest Missouri around 4-8pm.

Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph are possible with these storms and large hail up to the size of golf balls could affect the area.

The tornado threat is low, but it cannot be ruled out with the storms expected.

We’ll see another round of storms develop in the afternoon as a cold front moves into Southeast Kansas. A few of these could produce damaging winds and large hail. KODE Chief Meteorologist Ray Foreman

This is all ahead of a cold front that will majorly drop our temperatures.

Our first frost of the season is likely Friday night, although it will be patchy in nature.

NWS Springfield

Wind chill values Saturday morning are forecast to fall into the upper 20’s.

