JOPLIN, Mo. — ROTC Cadets from ten different programs across Missouri came together Saturday for Joplin High School Junior ROTC’s Annual Invitational Drill Meet.

The meet was judged on three regulations. A color guard, an armed regulation drill using de-militarized rifles, and an unarmed regulation.

During a drill sequence, judges looked at two important things in all regulations. Precision and unity.

LTC (Ret) Joshua Reitz, JHS Senior Army Instructor, says,

“So they take 12 different cadets all together on those unarmed and armed teams, and obviously when you add the rifles to the armed teams, there’s a level of complexity that increases because now you’ve got not just your feet, your arms, the movement where your head and eyes are, but you also have to move the rifle and it has to look the same like everybody else. To the untrained eye, it looks like one unit and that’s what we’re aiming for is unity.”

Laney Law, JHS 11th grader, Cadet Sergeant Major

“Personally, I’m not on the drill team, but I see a lot of people put so much time and effort and a bunch of hard work.”

Reitz says hosting a drill meet provides students a chance to learn life skills, such as discipline and teamwork.

THE RESULTS OF TODAY’S DRILL MEET

1st Place – Missouri Military Academy, Mexico, Missouri

2nd Place – Ozark HS, Ozark, Missouri

3rd Place – Poplar Bluff, Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Other competing schools:

Joplin

Webb City

McDonald County

Monett

Waynesville