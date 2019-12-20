Rotarians ring for The Salvation Army

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is getting into the Christmas spirit by ringing for those in need.

The Joplin Rotary Club had members stand outside 13 storefronts across town, instead of attending their weekly meeting.

These volunteers were supporting the Salvation Army’s Holiday Bell Ringing Fundraiser.

One member feels as though it’s his civic duty to help out those in the community.

Jesse Mutz, Rotary Club of Joplin Member, said, “In my opinion I think that you know we are a part of the community and as part of the community we need to give back in any way we can. This is just a such a very small example of what we do.”

The Joplin Rotary Club had 35 volunteers ringing across Joplin today, which is more than triple than what they had last year.