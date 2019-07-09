Ross Perot, billionaire business magnate and former presidential candidate, dies at 89

(NBC News)—Billionaire business magnate Ross Perot, who twice ran as a third-party candidate for president, is dead after a battle with leukemia.

He was 89.

The self-made billionaire died at his home in Dallas on Tuesday “surrounded by his devoted family,” his family said in a statement.

“In business and in life, Ross was a man of integrity and action,” the family’s statement said. “A true American patriot and a man of rare vision, principle and deep compassion, he touched the lives of countless people through his unwavering support of the military and veterans and through his charitable endeavors.”

“Ross Perot will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He lived a long and honorable life,” the statement said.

Perot was a problem-solver, an obituary posted on his website said. His philosophy was: “If not me, who? And if not now, when?”

That philosophy led him to two presidential campaigns, in 1992 and 1996, as a third-party candidate.

In the 1992 run against George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton, he won 19.7 million votes, almost 20 percent of the popular vote. It was among the best showings by an independent presidential candidate in the 20th century.

He campaigned both times on cutting the national debt, protecting American workers from outsourcing and campaign reform.

Former President George W. Bush said, “Texas and America have lost a strong patriot. Ross Perot epitomized the entrepreneurial spirit and the American creed.”

Perot was born in Texarkana, Texas, and entered the U.S. Naval Academy in 1949.

He is survived by his wife, Margot; his sister, Bette Perot; son Ross Jr.; daughter Nancy; daughter Suzanne; daughter Carolyn; daughter Katherine; their spouses, grandchildren and step-grandchildren.