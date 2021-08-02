Ross Dress for Less shoppers in Joplin can donate money to the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri

JOPLIN, MO – From now until August 22nd, shoppers at the Ross Dress for Less store in Joplin can donate money to an area organization.

It’s part of the retailer’s 7th annual “Help Local Kids Learn” campaign, to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.

Donated money will be used to help the club’s Power Hour program.

“Power Hour we focus on STREAM activities which is science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and mathematics, and so it’s like basically a second school for them kind of thing, educational stuff and um the funds will really help us to get um like new curriculum.” Says Teagan Davis, Power Hour Coordinator.

Last year, the fundraiser brought in nearly $7,000 for the club.