Roper Kia and Mitsubishi holds annual Frosty and Friends Giveaway

JOPLIN, Mo. — One Four State family’s act of kindness earns them a brand new vehicle, just in time for Christmas.

As we’re in the season of giving, one Joplin business is looking to be a blessing for family this year.

Roper Kia and Mitsubishi are providing one lucky household with a brand new car — and it’s all for their annual Frosty and Friends Giveaway.

Jack Frost, Roper Kia and Mitsubishi, said, “This holiday season, we had 9 challenges for people to go out and do some social media things and help some local charities and some local organizations with donations or time of service.”

And once participants completed their acts of kindness, their name was entered into the raffle.

This year’s winner, was Brooke Burch and her family.

They say, while they are overjoyed to have won the new vehicle, they already feel rewarded by their kind act this holiday season — they sent care packages to soldiers overseas.

Brook Burch, Frosty and Friends Winner, said, “Just doing the challenges was rewarding in itself to know that you know, we’re helping others. I didn’t expect to win the car but it’s a great blessing.”

Last year’s vehicle recipient also made it out to see the car dealership make a difference for those who have given back this holiday season.

And Jack Frost is happy to see their vehicle donation has gone on to impact many more than just Sarah Abernathy and her family.

“Last year our folks used it to help folks that didn’t have a car or needed vehicles,” said Frost.

Sarah Abernathy, Frosty and Friends Winner 2018, said, “So we’ve just loaned it out, time after time, after time. And we’ve actually just got it back last night. So, it’s been loaned out all year to people that have needed it.”

About 300 individuals entered the contest, many of them helped organizations like the Joplin Humane Society, Watered Gardens, and The 417 Foundation.

The Burch family took home a 2019 Kia Optima.