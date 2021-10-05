Roof repairs started at Souls Harbor Ministries to fix leaks

JOPLIN, Mo. — A nonprofit in downtown Joplin won’t have to worry about unwanted water for much longer.

The residents’ building at Souls Harbor Ministries is getting a new roof. Work was taking place this morning and should be done soon.

Shelter residents and employees noticed a few leaks recently — which then turned into more than a few leaks. Thankfully, it will be a pretty quick fix.

“Our contractor, Kingdom Roofing, gave us a pretty good discount, and we were able to get enough donations in to put that with our money and fund that, so we’re excited, excited about the fact we’re getting a new roof for years to come and we won’t have to worry about that again,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor.

The project is just one of several taking place in the 900 block of Main Street. A few other buildings are in the process of being renovated. And the new Midwestern Built Gym is being built directly behind Souls Harbor.